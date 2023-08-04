Boy impaled by scooter in Scarborough taken to hospital

Toronto police say a boy was impaled after falling off his scooter in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Brenyon Way, north of Sheppard Avenue East.

Police say the boy was riding his scooter when he fell, and part of the vehicle got stuck in his chest.

He was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children in stable condition.

Police did not disclose how old the boy is.

It's unclear how the scooter became lodged in the boy's chest.