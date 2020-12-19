TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy who was pulled from a storm pond in Milton, Ont. after falling through ice on Saturday afternoon has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a storm management pond on Reece Court, in the area of Tremaine Road and Derry Road, around 2:30 p.m. for a water rescue.

In a news release, Halton Regional Police say two boys ventured onto the frozen pond and fell through the thin ice.

"One boy was able to remove himself from the pond after trying to help the other boy," police say.

The boy then ran to a nearby home and asked for help.

When emergency crews arrived, they began searching the pond. After 15 minutes, they were able to locate the missing boy, and life-saving measures were administered to the boy.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m., police say.

Police are asking that the child's family be granted privacy at this time.

"Investigators from the One District Criminal Investigation Bureau will continue to investigate the occurrence," police said.

Residents are being reminded to stay away from bodies of water as they are dangerous in the early stage of winter.

"Any ice formed is still not stable or dense enough to support weight. Please remind your children to stay clear of ponds and other bodies of water without an adult present and if you're unsure about ice surfaces, then stay safe and just stay off icy surfaces," police said.