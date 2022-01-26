A 13-year-old boy charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy is now facing separate charges in connection with a robbery at an East York pharmacy last week.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue, west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Police allege that "a firearm was produced, and narcotics were stolen."

Police said the boy was arrested on Monday and was charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of property over $5,000.

The boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police confirmed that the boy is the same 13-year-old charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 19 shooting of Jordon Carter at an apartment building on Gamble Avenue.