TORONTO -- A 14-year-old boy abducted on a Toronto street was taken as retribution for his stepbrother's $4 million drug debt, police say.

An Amber Alert is currently in place for Shammah Jolayemi, who police say was last seen around 8:26 a.m. Wednesday screaming "help me, help me" as he was forced into a black Jeep Wrangler by two men.

Police say the abduction happened outside of 353 Driftwood Avenue in the city's Black Creek neighbourhood.

Police said bystanders reported Shammah's cries for help and an investigation was launched, but the incident was not connected to an alleged abduction until the teen's parents reported him missing shortly after 5:30 p.m.

"We believe Shammah was abducted as retribution for an unpaid drug debt," Toronto Police Supt. Steve Watts told reporters on Thursday.

"Investigators believe Shammah's brother owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine rip and has since fled the GTA."

The drug deal at issue is alleged to have taken place in the summer of 2019, Watts said, adding the value of the drugs taken was approximately $4 million.

He said the boy's stepbrother, Olalekan Osikoya, is suspected to have fled the Toronto area some time after the drugs were taken. He said officers have since made contact with Osikoya and he is co-operating with investigators.

Watts said Jolayemi was not personally involved in a criminal lifestyle.

"This is a 14-year-old, innocent child," Watts said. "He is not a part of that business, he is not a part of that lifestyle."

"The full resources of the Toronto Police Service in conjunction with the valuable assistance of the OPP has been engaged and tasked with finding Shammah and bringing him home safely,."

"We would encourage those who took Shammah to drop him off in a safe place. Contact a lawyer and turn yourselves in."

He said there has since been communication from his abductors and police believe the boy is still alive, but offered no further details.

Meanwhile, Watts said that a burnt-out vehicle found in the area of Forks of the Credit Provincial Park in Caledon, Ont. earlier Thursday matches the description of the vehicle witnesses have described.

"We believe this is the same vehicle used in the abduction," Watts said.

Aerial footage from the CTV News Toronto helicopter, which was captured on Thursday morning after the vehicle had been taken away, showed multiple police vehicles and officers in the area it was discovered.

Jolayemi is described as about five-foot-eleven to six feet, with a slim build and short dark brown hair.

Police said was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray track pants with an orange stripe, a shiny black puffy winter coat and yellow Air Jordans. He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas backpack.

Jolayemi's parents reported him missing on Wednesday evening.

Morning absence calls never went out, TDSB says

The Toronto District School Board confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Thursday afternoon that Jolayemi is a Grade 9 student at Newtonbrook Secondary School, which is located in the area of Hilda Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the school board, said automated phone calls typically go out to parents or guardians twice daily, usually around 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. He said morning absences should have been recorded and then issued as part of the school’s morning call, but they “did not get recorded in time.”

The first attendance call did not go out until 6:09 p.m., Bird said.

"The TDSB procedure says the teacher of each class has to enter the attendance information promptly for every period of the day. That attendance information should have been entered by the 11 a.m. cut-off time and that would have prompted a phone call to parents," Bird said.

"Because it wasn't entered in time for that cut-off it (the call) got shifted to later in the day."

He confirmed that four staff members have been placed on home assignment while the school board investigates the matter further.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.