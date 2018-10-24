

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An eight-year-old boy was nearly struck by gunfire during a shooting in Rexdale on Saturday night that police are describing as “callous” and “disgusting.”

The shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Jamestown Crescent, which is near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.

Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 that the boy was crossing the road to buy a popsicle at a TCHC building on Jamestown Crescent when an SUV pulled up.

Taverner said that two individuals inside the SUV then got out and started firing shots at an unidentified man further down the street.

He said that the bullets were flying “right over” the child’s head at one point.

One surveillance image release by police shows a gunman standing in the middle of the street and appearing to fire directly at the boy, who was near the alcove of a home at the time.

“The boy luckily ran and ducked into an alcove or this could have been a homicide fairly easily,” he told CP24. “It is very outrageous. When you see the (surveillance) video it is absolutely disgusting, this callous disregard for life.”

Taverner said that police are interested in speaking with the man who they believe was the intended target of the shooting but have not been able to identify him at this point.

He said that investigators do have surveillance footage of the shooting and may release part of it to the public.

“People know who these individuals are and we need people to come forward. These are the type of crimes that we need to solve because these people won’t stop at just doing what they have done here,” he said. “They are a danger to the community and we need to deal with these people.”