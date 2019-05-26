

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A four-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after he was struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the young boy was with his mother when he was hit by the motorcycle, which did not remain at the scene.

The boy was in and out of consciousness when paramedics arrived and he sustained severe injuries to his upper body and head, police told CP24.

He was transported to SickKids Hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Toronto police said the motorcycle is believed to be a red or orange cruiser-type Harley Davidson. The driver has been described as a heavy-set white male who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing with white running shoes, officers said.

Witnesses also say a female passenger was on the bike at the time of the collision. Investigators described her as a white woman believed to be in her 20s with blonde hair to her shoulders. She was last seen blue jeans with rips with a black T-shirt and white running shoes.

“The motorcyclist was last seen driving northbound on Victoria Park Avenue,” Sgt. Carm Zambri told reporters at the scene. “However, the female passenger was last seen running in an eastbound direction on M Avenue, which is just north of this location.”

“We are appealing to the public for any assistance – anyone that might know this couple, anyone that can provide any information that can help us with our investigation. I’m appealing to the motorcycle driver and the female passenger to come forward.”

Zambri said investigators are combing through surveillance camera footage in the area.

“This is where we are getting majority of our information regarding their descriptions and we believe that some further surveillance footage is coming so it is in their best interest to come forward at this time and provide some assistance in this investigation.”

Victoria Park Avenue is closed from St. Clair to Yardley avenues for the police investigation.