Boy, 2, seriously injured after being run over by car in driveway
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 12:38PM EDT
A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was run over by a car on a driveway in Clarington.
Police said the incident happened on a private driveway on Perry Avenue in Hampton, which is a community in Clarington, on Thursday morning.
The boy’s lower body was run over by the vehicle, police say.
His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
Police said an Ornge air ambulance is landing near the home and the boy will be airlifted to hospital.
More to come.