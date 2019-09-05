

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was run over by a car on a driveway in Clarington.

Police said the incident happened on a private driveway on Perry Avenue in Hampton, which is a community in Clarington, on Thursday morning.

The boy’s lower body was run over by the vehicle, police say.

His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Police said an Ornge air ambulance is landing near the home and the boy will be airlifted to hospital.

More to come.