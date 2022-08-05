Boy, 2, in serious condition after falling from apartment balcony in Mississauga, Ont.

A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive at 5:15 p.m. for a medical assist.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a boy injured on the ground. He was rushed to a pediatric trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. It is also unclear who was with the child at the time of the fall.

“We will be looking into all of those things. Who was home? And what exactly happened? And this is a tragic, tragic incident,” said Peel police Const. Heather Cannon.

She added that officers already spoke to several witnesses and are asking anyone with information who has not come forward to contact police.

“At this point, we are continuing to investigate,” Cannon said. “The scene is being held for further investigation.”