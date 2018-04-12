Boy, 17, in serious but stable condition after shooting in Malvern
Officers are seen in a parking lot of a building in the Neilson and Tapscott roads area after a shooting on April 11, 2018. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:25AM EDT
A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to a building in the area of Neilson and Tapscott roads at about 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition but his condition has been upgraded to serious.
Investigators say the shooting occurred outside of the building.
Anyone with information is asked to call 42 Division.