

The Canadian Press





WELLAND, Ont. - Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., that sent three others to hospital.

Officers say it happened on Friday evening, when an SUV and a car collided.

They say the boy died at the scene, while a second 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Two others in the same vehicle - a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man - were brought to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the 20-year-old man driving the other vehicle was not hurt.

Investigators have not laid any charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.