Boy, 17, arrested in connection with armed carjacking in North York

A 17-year-old Toronto boy has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in North York.

The armed robbery happened on Sunday in the area of The Pond and Sentinel roads, which is west of Keele Street between Finch and Steeles avenues.

Investigators allege that a victim exited their vehicle and was approached by a male suspect, who allegedly had a handgun and demanded that they hand over their keys. The victim complied and the suspect drove away in their vehicle.

A short time later, officers from Toronto police’s Public Safety Response Team located the vehicle being driven by the male. They were able to stop it and bring the suspect into custody.

Police further allege that at the time of the arrest officers recovered a replica handgun.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto was subsequently charged with robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent, use imitation firearm during commission of indictable offence, and possession property obtained by crime over.

The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.