

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy is facing 13 charges including two counts of attempted murder after two men were struck by bullets while fleeing a fight in Etobicoke earlier this month.

Toronto police say that at 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 13, they were called to a restaurant parking lot in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 27 for a report of gunshots fired.

Investigators say a group of friends went to the restaurant that night. Later on, an argument started in the parking lot and a suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun.

Everyone else present began to flee the scene.

Police said two men, aged 29 and 21, got into a car and started to drive away when the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at their car, injuring both men.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Both men were treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday night at about 9:30 p.m., investigators took a boy into custody.

He was allegedly found with a loaded CZ Shadow 9mm pistol and an unknown quantity of cocaine.

He was charged with offences including two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He appeared in court on Tuesday at 2201 Finch Avenue West.