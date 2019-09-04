Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after being struck by car
Police investigate after a boy, 15, was struck by a vehicle at Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue in Scarborough on Sept. 4. (CTV News Toronto)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:39AM EDT
A boy who was riding his bike has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough.
Police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue around 8 a.m. after the 15-year-old was struck.
He has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The intersection is currently closed as authorities investigate.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy remained on scene.