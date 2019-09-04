

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A boy who was riding his bike has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough.

Police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue around 8 a.m. after the 15-year-old was struck.

He has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection is currently closed as authorities investigate.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy remained on scene.