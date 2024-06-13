TORONTO
Toronto

Boy, 14, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck in Cliffside area

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Cliffside area in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

According to police, a 2006 Infiniti G35 sedan being driven by 66-year-old man was westbound on Kingston Road around 9:45 p.m.

As the vehicle approached Claremore Avenue, it struck the boy, who was crossing the street northbound on Kingston Road.

The teen was transported to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area or other information to come forward to investigators.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News