Boy, 13, struck by driver while riding e-scooter in Brampton dies
A 13-year-old boy from Brampton critically injured in a collision earlier this month has died, police confirm.
The teen, who has been identified by family only as Mahkai, was struck by a driver on June 14 while riding an electric scooter. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sugarhill and Orangegrove drives, which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Wanless Drive.
According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the teen was riding an e-scooter on the roadway when he was hit by the driver of a black Nissan Altima.
The motorist remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, they said.
The victim, a Grade 7 student, was initially taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but was transferred to the Hospital for Sick Children in life-threatening condition a short time later. He died there on the morning of June 19.
“We’re incredibly heartbroken about Mahkai but also extremely thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and strangers alike who have shared their unconditional kindness with us in our time of grief…We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sick Kids Hospital for the care and effort they gave to Mahkai,” the boy’s family said in a written statement.
Family friend Paul Parhar has set up a crowdfunding page to help Mahkai’s family pay for funeral costs.
He said Mahkai was an “artistic kid” and a “good student” who loved Marvel movies and the Hamilton musical.
Parhar told CP24.com that the teen was riding an e-scooter he’d received just weeks earlier for his birthday when he was struck.
A public viewing for Mahkai will be held on Friday, July 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at New Haven Funeral Centre at 7025 Legion Rd. in Mississauga.
A private funeral is set to take place at a later date for family members and invited loved ones.
Peel police, meanwhile, are urging anyone operating an e-scooter to obey the rules of the road and wear all safety equipment.
At this point, charges have not been laid against the driver of the motor vehicle involved in the collision.
Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.
