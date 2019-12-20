TORONTO -- A 10-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved his friend, who had fallen into icy Lake Ontario on Thursday night.

The two boys were on the docks near the east side of the Hamilton Bay Sailing Club around 6:30 p.m., police said, when one of the children slipped and fell into the water.

Hamilton police said that “by a stroke of luck,” members of its service were patrolling the area and noticed a person in the lake.

When the officers arrived at the scene, one of the children was almost fully submerged and his friend was holding onto him, trying to keep him afloat.

“Police acted quickly and pulled the child out of the water,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday. “EMS attended and the boys were cleared from needing further medical attention.”

Police also issued a reminder to the public, warning others to stay aware of their surroundings when near icy surfaces.

“At this point, we strongly advise that everyone stay off any frozen bodies of water in our area. Keep children close and pets on a leash, remaining on marked pathways/trails,” police said.

Investigators also said that if someone falls through thin ice, the best thing to do is to call 911.

“Do not rush in after them,” police said. “You can try to reach for them with long objects like poles, branches, rope, or a hose.”