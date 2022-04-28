Botched neck liposuction job will cost Ontario woman $20,000 to correct
An Ontario woman who had dreams of correcting what she referred to as her “double chin” will now have to pay as much as $20,000 to remedy a botched cosmetic surgery.
“I'm depressed and crying every day and I started taking medication for my depression. I look in the mirror, I see all these scars," said Riba Hassan of Thornhill, Ont.
Hassan said she approached a plastic surgery clinic to get liposuction on her neck. She said that while she was concerned the doctor who was to perform the procedure had limited experience, she went ahead and paid $5,000 for the operation.
"This part of my face is like a double chin, it was bothering me, so I decided to have some kind of liposuction, like a small surgery,” Hassan said.
When the surgery was completed, Hassan had bulging areas on her neck and scaring around her ears. The same clinic performed a second surgery free of charge, but the issues remained and were not corrected.
While the original operation cost $5,000, Hassan said she will now have to pay much more to have the issues with her neck resolved.
“It depends, different doctors, the good doctors, say it is not going to be less than $20,000, but somewhere between $15,000 and $25,000,” Hassan said.
While the clinic agreed to continue to work with Hassan to try and deal with her concerns, she said she no longer feels comfortable dealing with them.
There's been an increase in cosmetic surgeries during the pandemic due in part to more people using video calling and sharing photos on social media.
While the majority of procedures are completed without issues, surgeons who deal with plastic surgery operations say with any medical procedure there can be risks.
Dr. Julie Khanna is a plastic surgeon with 25 years of experience and is not involved in Hassan’s case. Khanna is the past president of the Canadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the medical director of Plastic Surgery ICLS in Oakville, Ont.
Khanna said that before going forward with any plastic surgery procedure, research is key and it’s important to make sure the doctor is experienced and certified.
“I think whenever you're thinking about plastic surgery, the most important thing is to go to somebody who's qualified and somebody who specializes in this field,” Khanna said.
Khanna said it’s important to “check that they are trained by the Royal College of Surgeons and make sure that they have that designation.”
“Also look at their practice, what do they do? Make sure you're going to somebody who is reputable and meet more than one doctor," Khanna said.
CTV News Toronto reached out to the clinic where Hassan had her procedures performed, but we did not receive a comment. The clinic did agree to refund Hassan the $5,000 she paid for the surgery.
“I’m happy, it’s good, because at least I can use that money for the other surgery I need to do,” Hassan said.
Before agreeing to any cosmetic procedure, make sure you have a good understanding of the risks and benefits and also see if there are other treatments available that do not require surgery.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Nigerian charges unlikely for stolen Ontario car, police say, as councillor calls for nationwide task force
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
-
Holocaust Rememberance Day: Montreal survivors share their stories
Montreal became home to some 9,000 Holocaust survivors after WWII. Decades later, their stories live on.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
-
TVDSB claims violence hasn’t increased at Saunders amidst student concerns over fights, bullying
After numerous reports of violent incidents at Saunders Secondary School, some students have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe on school grounds.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada returns to three flights a day out of North Bay starting May 1
Passengers at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport will have more options when flying with Air Canada starting in May.
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation involving bestiality
The arrest of a man accused in a months-long Sudbury police investigation into allegations about online sexual abuse material has revealed disturbing charges against three other people.
-
Province providing $74M for Connecting Link project in Timmins
The Ontario government said Thursday it is providing $74 million for the Connecting Link project in Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa
Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for Dominion and Dougall
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about more E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
'The pain had just gotten out of control': WSO music director battling cancer
Robert Franz, 54, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021. Yet, the music director has carried on conducting the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard announces retirement after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard makes a big announcement after nearly four decades at the station.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
-
Senior lucky to be alive after getting lost and stuck in muddy field on frigid night
Police credit officers and a concerned caller with saving a senior's life after she wandered off when her car got stuck in a ditch late Tuesday night in Bradford.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Fourth person charged in Douglasdale murder
A fourth person has been charged in the death of Chad Kowalchuk.
-
Harvey the Hound to remain in Calgary Humane Society kennel until $100K raised
Harvey the Hound is helping support the Calgary Humane Society by pledging to remain inside one of the shelter's kennels until $100,000 can be raised.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospital admissions climb in Manitoba, ICU admissions drop
New number from the Manitoba government show that while COVID-19 ICU admissions dropped in the province, overall hospital admissions continued to rise.
-
Months after blaze, the Kirkwood Block building is still awaiting demolition
Months after a fire razed the historic Kirkwood Block to the ground, the charred ruins remain spilling onto the sidewalk of Portage Avenue, though the city says it has reviewed a demolition permit.
-
MRI and ultrasound waitlists increase as Manitoba touts progress in surgical backlog
The new leader of Manitoba's Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force says progress is being made to cut back the pandemic surgical backlog, however provincial data shows waitlists are increasing for ultrasounds and MRIs.
Vancouver
-
Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge following a fatal shooting in a residential neighbourhood, blocks from the local elementary school.
-
Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run released
Police in Abbotsford have released photos and video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Gun, knife and NARCAN: One man's 7 weeks of working Edmonton transit security
He says he was bear sprayed twice, had a gun waved at him and was attacked with a knife – and that was just in the first seven weeks of working security for Edmonton Transit Service.
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.