Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run

“Welcome to Auston Pizza, may I take your order?”

Commuters on the Gardiner Expressway this week may have noticed a Boston Pizza billboard proclaiming ‘Boston’s out. Auston’s in.’

The popular Canadian restaurant chain decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated in humiliating fashion.

Auston refers to Leafs superstar and former number one overall pick Auston Matthews, who has yet to comment on his new namesake.

"We created this billboard to speak directly to our Toronto audience and demonstrate that we are fully committed to supporting them throughout the playoffs,” says Niels Van Oyen, Director of Marketing at Boston Pizza.

“We also acknowledge the significance of Toronto's advancement and the rarity of their bitter rivals losing in a heartbreaking series."

The Leafs advancing past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in almost 20 years was a stunning achievement, but many pundits picked the Leafs to win their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins’ playoff collapse was completely unexpected.

Commuters on the Gardiner Expressway this week may have noticed a Boston Pizza billboard proclaiming ‘Boston’s out. Auston’s in.’ (Courtesy of Boston Pizza)

Boston won the Presidents’ Trophy this year, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season.

The team also set a league record for both wins (65) and points (135), making them the overwhelming favourite to win the Stanley Cup.

But last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, the Florida Panthers, had other ideas. They shocked the Bruins in overtime of Game 7 after climbing back from a 3-1 series deficit, setting up a second round series with the Leafs.

Although Toronto now faces a less daunting opponent, many Leafs fans had already pencilled in a matchup with the Bruins, and had their sights set on revenge.

Boston eliminated the Leafs in heartbreaking fashion in Game 7 of the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

And their Original Six rivalry goes back many decades. The teams have played each other 16 times in the playoffs, each winning eight.

Aside from its name, Boston Pizza doesn’t have any connection to the city of Boston.

The Fanalytics have confirmed what all Toronto fans already feel: it’s not right to have “Boston” in our name while Toronto looks to make history.



So effective immediately, you may refer to our Toronto locations as AUSTON PIZZA. pic.twitter.com/kPDGAaEww8 — Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023

It began as Boston Pizza and Spaghetti House, opened by Greek immigrants in Edmonton in the 1960s.

And its many locations across the Greater Toronto Area are sure to be packed tonight when the Leafs host the Panthers at 7 p.m.