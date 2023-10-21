'Bordering on negligence': Mississauga committee takes aim at PDSB following heritage farm fire

Officials from the Mississauga Heritage Advisory Committee have voiced concerns in the aftermath of a fire that burned a heritage barn and surrounding land to the ground.

Britannia Farm, located at 5520 Hurontario Street, has been under the care of the Peel District School Board since 1833, when the land was first granted to the local Board of Education by King William IV, with the provision that the site must be used for educational purposes.

Per briefing documents about the property from 2021, the farm is one of “the last remaining large-scale agricultural landscapes in the immediate area and the larger City of Mississauga.”

Now, following a fire that has left the heritage site close to unusable, local bureaucrats are pointing fingers at the school board, claiming they have let it fall into disrepair and failed to adequately protect the site from vandalism and poor weather conditions.

Investigators from Mississauga Fire do not know the cause of the fire, which broke out on Oct. 4 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Representatives for the department wrote in an email to CP24 that the extent of the damage has left the scene difficult to examine – the tin roof fully collapsed, and the combustible elements of the building, including both its contents and its structural components, were “significantly consumed” by the fire.

“Without the ability to properly process the fire scene and analyze the data we are not able to make any inferences regarding the probable cause of the fire,” Mississauga Fire said. “Our fire investigations team is following up to obtain all relevant details and information regarding the event, but at this time, pending any new information, we have classified this fire as undetermined.

“There is very little opportunity to salvage any part of the structure,” Mississauga Fire continued.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to CP24 that no charges have been laid in relation to the fire.

During a recent Heritage Advisory Committee meeting, Councillor Carolyn Parrish said she believes the fire was set intentionally as a product of negligence from the Peel District School Board.

“I’m pretty convinced it’s vandalism,” she said. “And it’s vandalism bordering on lack of proper protection – negligence on the part of the school board.”

Parrish added that the PDSB is in the midst of petitioning to sell 33 acres of land, a move which would involve moving three heritage buildings. In her remarks, Parrish suggested withdrawing permission for the school board to do that, saying city officials need to “put a little bit of pressure on [the board's] throats to do a proper job” of managing heritage sites under their care.

Parrish pointed to visible signs of disrepair that might led to the burnt farmhouse’s dilapidated state:

“They’ve never painted the wooden windows,” she said. “The roof leaks to badly the whole inside of the house is destroyed. They’ve done nothing. Zero. They haven’t put tarps on it. They haven’t done anything to protect it…so I think they’re bordering on negligence, as far as a heritage perspective is concerned, and I think we need to make them do something immediately.

“I’m absolutely convinced that barn was set on fire,” she continued. “It could have been kids, but who knows what it was. It’s negligence. There’s no security on that property. There’s not even motion-detecting lights that come on when you go near them. They don’t care.”

In a statement to CP24, representatives for the PDSB called the farm “a treasured historical landmark that supports land-based learning” for PDSB students.

In their statement, the PDSB denied Parrish's claims, saying they spend, on average, between $75,000 and $80,000 per year in maintenance fees on the Britannia Farm property. PDSB representatives added that the board has monitored the site of the fire using surveillance cameras, and sending security patrols as needed.

“It should be noted that PDSB staff are examining viable options for future use of the site,” reads the statement, “and will submit a recommendation to the Board accordingly.”