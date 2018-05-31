Bones found in Oshawa not human, police say
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:54PM EDT
Police in Durham Region say bones discovered in a commercial area of Oshawa Wednesday were not human.
In a tweet sent Thursday morning, police said officers responded after “several bones” were discovered by a citizen in the Wentworth and Farwell streets area.
They provided few other details about the finding but said the bones were sent away for analysis.
An analysis of the bones Thursday afternoon indicated they were not human.