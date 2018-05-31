Bones found in Oshawa being sent away for analysis, police say
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Police in Durham Region are investigating after “several bones” were found in a commercial area of Oshawa yesterday.
In a tweet sent Thursday morning, police said the discovery was made by a citizen in the Wentworth and Farewell streets area.
They provided few other details about the finding but said the bones have been sent away for analysis.
Officers remain in the area today investigating.