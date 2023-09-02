Bomb threat forces evacuation of North York church

A church in North York has been evacuated as police investigate reports of a bomb inside the building.

Officers were called to EHC Toronto Church on Rossdean Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Highway 400, shortly before 9 p.m. for a bomb threat.

Police say no injuries have been reported. It is unclear how many people were in the church at the time who had to be evacuated.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

