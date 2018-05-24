

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





BREAKING: Two suspects are being sought after an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated inside a restaurant in Mississauga, injuring at least 15 people, Peel Regional Police say.

Police have released a description of the two male suspects.

The first is described as being tall, between five-foot-ten and six feet, with a stocky build and light skin. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head, and a baseball cap with a light grey peak. His face was covered with a black cloth.

The second suspect is described as being about five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten with fair skin and a thin build. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie with the hood pulled over his head with a grey t-shirt, and dark-coloured skate shoes. He too had his face covered.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after the bomb ripped through Bombay Bhel, an Indian restaurant in the neighbourhood.

Peel Paramedic Services said at least 15 people had to be treated for various injuries, including three people who suffered critical injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.