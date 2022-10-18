BOLO Program to reveal top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada
The top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada will be revealed today.
The BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Program is set to announce an update to its list Tuesday afternoon from British Columbia RCMP Headquarters.
The announcement will be made by RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, along with BOLO Program Director Max Langlois, and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Executive Director Linda Annis.
Toronto Police Homicide Inspector Hank Idsinga will also be in attendance and available to discuss Toronto's most wanted suspects.
The top 25 list will feature seven suspects wanted by Toronto police, including two in the top five.
A reward of up to $250,000 will be announced for the new number one suspect.
The BOLO program uses technology and communication channels to support police services across the country with their messaging for locating the country’s most wanted fugitives.
FILE- Names on BOLO's new most wanted list are shown in Toronto on April 26, 2022.
It released its last list of the top 25 fugitives in late April and since then a number of the wanted parties have been arrested, including the top name on the list Abilaziz Mohamed.
The announcement will be streamed live at 1 p.m. EST on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
