Body washes ashore at Bluffers Park, police investigating
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:23AM EDT
Toronto police say they are treating the discovery of a decomposed body at Bluffers Park on Sunday morning as suspicious.
Officers said a person was at the end of Bluffers Park Road, near an outcropping of rock when they found a body at about 9:07 a.m.
Police say the discovery will be treated as suspicious and a section of the park where the body was discovered will be cordoned off.