The body of a Toronto police constable killed in the line of duty will be transported to a funeral home on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, the Toronto Police Service said that members of the motor squad and 52 Division will escort the body of Const. Jeffrey Northrup to Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home near Yonge Street and Thornhill Avenue around noon.

Northrup was intentionally struck by a vehicle while responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath Toronto’s City Hall Friday night, police say. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Northrup’s partner was also transported to hospital for treatment of unknown injuries but was later released.

Chief James Ramer said that both officers were in plainclothes but were also wearing police identification at the time of the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. The suspect, identified by police as Umar Zameer, is expected to appear in court later this month

Northrup was a member of the Toronto Police Service for 31 years and was most recently working with the 52 Division.

Media Advisory, Sunday, July 4, 2021, 12 p.m., Escort of Constable Jeffrey Northrup, Ontario Coroner's Office to Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home https://t.co/8CByHCyI68 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 4, 2021

Sunday’s police escort will travel along a few side roads as well as Wilson Avenue, Keele Street, Steeles Avenue West and finally Yonge Street.

Officials are warning that drivers may experience minor traffic delays.