RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- Police north of Toronto say a body has been found outside an elementary school.

York Regional Police say the body was found on school grounds at Sixteenth Avenue Public School in Richmond Hill, Ont., just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the York Region District School Board says social work and psychology staff are at the school to support students, and classes will continue throughout the day.

The force has not publicly identified the person whose remains were found, but Const. Laura Nicolle says a 16-year-old went missing in the area Wednesday night.

The York Catholic District School Board confirms that missing student went to St. Robert Catholic High School in nearby Thornhill, Ont.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.