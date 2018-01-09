

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The death of a male found in a Mississauga park on Tuesday morning is no longer considered suspicious, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Sheridan Park Drive and Erin Mills Parkway at around 8:15 a.m. and discovered the body of a 27-year-old male in a nearby park.

Police initially classified the death as suspicious; however they later said that was not the case.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body on Wednesday, police say.