

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The death of a male found in a Mississauga park on Tuesday morning is being treated as suspicious, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area Sheridan Park Drive and Erin Mills Parkway at around 8:15 a.m. and discovered the body of a male in a nearby park.

While investigators have not yet released the cause of death, police are treating the incident as “suspicious,” Sgt. Josh Colley told CP24.

The age of the deceased has not yet been released.

Officers on scene are still waiting for the coroner to arrive and police are expected to provide more details later today.