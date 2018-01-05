Body found in Hamilton amid extreme cold, cause of death unknown
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 9:05AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 11:55AM EST
Police are investigating after a body was found in an industrial part of Hamilton amid frigid conditions early Friday morning.
Police tell CP24 that the body, that of a 26-year-old man, was found near Gage Avenue North and Burlington Street East at around 3 a.m.
A cause of death has not been released at this point and police have not indicated whether the extreme cold could have been a factor.
The temperature in Hamilton dipped to a low of – 21 C overnight, though it felt closer to – 28 with the wind chill.
Police say they continue to investigate the death and are working in cooperation with the coroner.
A post mortem is planned for today.