

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A body was found in the Grand River near the village of Belwood Saturday afternoon, approximately 10 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing on February 21.

The OPP tells CTV News Kitchener that a fisherman located the body at the main bridge over the Grand in Belwood, along Wellington County Road 26.

The coroner has been called to the scene to identify the body. The bridge over the river was closed by police.

Kaden Young, 3, was swept out of his mother’s arms and into the flooded river near Waldemar, Ont. when their vehicle entered the river after getting lost in thick fog.

Police, firefighters and numerous volunteers have been out searching for him ever since.

On Friday, OPP officers used a boat with a sonar buoy as well as a helicopter to search sections of the river.