TORONTO -- A body has been discovered inside an East York home after the property went up in flames early Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto firefighters said they arrived at the fully involved fire at the one-storey bungalow near O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire said their primary and secondary searches of the home indicated that no one was inside. However, Toronto police later said that a body was in fact discovered in the building.

According to Toronto Fire, neighbours told firefighters they did not believe that anyone was home at the time of the fire.

No information has been released about the deceased.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted and the incident is being investigated, Toronto Fire said.

No other injuries were reported.

This is the second fatal fire in the city in less than 12 hours.

On Tuesday night, Toronto Fire said they responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the building on Rosehill Avenue, they said they witnessed flames coming from a unit on the 29th floor.

A person was found inside the unit and rushed to hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries. No information has been released about the deceased.