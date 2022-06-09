Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto.
Halton Regional Police said officers are currently on scene at Royal Ontario Golf Club, which is located on Trafalgar Road in Milton.
Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation gets underway.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
No other information has been released by police.
A spokesperson for the Royal Ontario Golf Club told CTV News Toronto that they had no comment at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
Montreal
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
-
Mohawk police in Akwesasne to fight gun smuggling with stepped-up water patrol
Quebec's government is sending $6.2 million to Mohawk police in the border community of Akwesasne, helping it beef up water patrol and crack down on gun smuggling.
London
-
Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
-
London man charged in luring investigation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
-
Students' racism claims prompt equity audit at local high school
At St.Anne’s Catholic Secondary School in Clinton, Azana John and Sadie Squires are two of approximately ten students of colour in the entire school, and that has come with an unwelcome cost
Kitchener
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener recently.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
'Best decision I’ve ever made': Volunteers celebrate impact of Boardwalk vaccination clinic
Staff and volunteers from the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo hugged each other and caught up at a celebration on Thursday morning, as the clinic prepares to shut down on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Waterway closed, drinking water advisory issued following oil spill in the Sault
An oil spill on Algoma Steel property Thursday has prompted a drinking water advisory from Algoma Public Health. Not affected is the municipal water supply from the City of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa holding talks with feds on transferring ownership of Wellington Street
The city of Ottawa is holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last winter.
Windsor
-
Pride flag outside Windsor man's home allegedly pulled down by group of youth
When Windsor resident Dale Burkholder stepped outside his home to check his mail this week, he noticed something odd about the flag pole that's attached to the porch.
-
NWT family embarks on journey to Windsor to 'get the answers' about daughters' death in jail
Delilah Blair’s mother and aunt are about to drive to Windsor, a 3,000-kilometre trek, to arrive in time for a scheduled inquest.
-
'Once you name something, you start to love it': Windsor’s first alley named
Back alleys are an urban design relic of the past, with many of the City of Windsor’s hundred of kilometres of laneways now in a state of disrepair and a breeding ground for nefarious activity.
Barrie
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Bradford community
Police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday evening in a Bradford community.
-
Nearly 50 charges laid during OPP's one-day commercial vehicle inspection blitz
Nottawasaga OPP laid nearly 50 charges during its one-day commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz.
-
The race for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte was closer than first reported
The race to represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte at Queen's Park was closer than initially reported, with less than 300 votes separating the front-runners.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
-
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigration
Bathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
Calgary
-
Kenney says AHS must find out what went wrong with response to Calgary dog attack
The head of Alberta Health Services shared more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week, but Premier Jason Kenney says the time it took for paramedics to get there was 'inadequate'.
-
Calgary Zoo quashes anti-vaxx speculation regarding gorilla's cancer diagnosis
As the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo comforts a beloved member of its gorilla troop, officials are addressing unfounded online speculation regarding the cause of the animal's advanced liver cancer.
-
Alberta announces $23M to create new quantum hub at University of Calgary
The government says Quantum City will accelerate the development of Alberta-grown quantum technologies.
Winnipeg
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
-
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Missing 13-year-old last seen at SkyTrain station days ago: Burnaby RCMP
A teenager missing for several days was last seen at a SkyTrain station, police in Burnaby say in an appeal for information on the girl's whereabouts.
-
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in first third of this year than ever before in B.C.: report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
-
Charges recommended against officer involved in Chilliwack shooting: police watchdog
B.C.'s police watchdog is recommending charges against an officer involved in a shooting last year, the agency announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety plan
Alberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
-
Crown wants 10-year parole ineligibility for man in Alberta Walmart shooting
An Alberta judge is being asked to impose a parole ineligibility of 10 years for a man who shot and killed a shopper outside a Walmart store in central Alberta.
-
Former Alberta NDP workers say volunteers and constituency workers ignored, demeaned
Two Alberta NDP workers say they quit recently because they could no longer stomach a culture they describe as demeaning and ignores volunteers, with the majority of those targeted being women.