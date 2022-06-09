Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say

Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto.

Halton Regional Police said officers are currently on scene at Royal Ontario Golf Club, which is located on Trafalgar Road in Milton.

Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation gets underway.

No other information has been released by police.

A spokesperson for the Royal Ontario Golf Club told CTV News Toronto that they had no comment at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.