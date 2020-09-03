TORONTO -- One person has died in hospital after a boat crashed into the rocks at Toronto's Woodbine Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said initial reports indicated that at around 12:30 p.m. a boat was 75 metres from the shore when it collided with rocks.

Police said seven people were injured in the crash.

The victims sustained "varying degrees of injury" and one person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. That person later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Three other people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries and three others were treated at the scene.

"Our lifeguards who are on the beach reacted very quickly and they got to the scene very quickly," Hopkinson said, adding that police officers arrived a short time later.

Images from the scene show the boat resting up against some rocks along the shoreline.

A short video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows how fast the boat was going before it crashed. Witnesses at the scene also reported seeing the boat travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

“The boat was just flying across all the buoys here. Just whipping across. Between the buoy and the rocks it took a hard turn and then it almost flipped and then when it went back on its right side it just smashed right into the rocks,” one witness, Alan Thompson, told CTV News Toronto.

“It made your stomach turn, like instantly. Like you knew it was going to happen as you’re watching it and then when it did it just made you kind of sick to your stomach,” another witness said.

Hopkinson said it is not clear if any of the boaters were wearing life jackets at the time.

"My fear would be that with people on board the boat if they were travelling at any kind of a decent speed and suddenly they hit the rocks. Boats are very different than cars. They don't have seatbelts, they don't have air bags or anything like that," he added.

"It could be that some of these people were thrown clear of the boat and if they hit the rocks, that’s what would cause such injuries."