The Bank of Montreal is building a new 346,000 square foot “urban campus” at the southwest corner of Yonge and Dundas streets.

The bank confirmed the planned development to CP24 on Thursday morning, ahead of an 11:30 a.m. news conference where it will be formally announced.

The four-story building will be constructed above an existing Nordstrom at the former home of a Sears department store that closed in 2014.

Once completed, the bank says the building will be home to 3,500 employees.

It will feature “advanced digital technology, natural light through a four-storey atrium and collaborative workspaces,” according to BMO.

The campus is expected to be completed by 2021.

Mayor John Tory as well as BMO Financial Group CEO Darryl White and Cadillac Fairview President and CEO John Sullivan will be attending this morning’s news conference, where further details will be provided.