Blue Jays youth baseball instructor charged with child luring
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:18PM EDT
A Halton Police crest is seen here in this file photo.
TORONTO -- A lead instructor with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy is facing child-luring charges.
Police in Halton Region say the accused is also active with Baseball Canada and with youth ball in Hamilton.
They say the 56-year-old man is also a retired teacher.
Investigators say he used handle David or David 46 online
They also believe there may be other victims.
John Hashimoto, of Hamilton, faces counts of luring a child under 16 years old and invitation to sexual touching.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.