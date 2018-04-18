

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays crushed the Kansas City Royals 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

His second homer of the season turned a rout into a laugher in the eighth inning. Toronto scored six runs in the frame.

It was Granderson's ninth career grand slam and Toronto's third homer of the day. Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte also went deep as the Blue Jays (12-5) won their fourth game in a row.

Hernandez was a double short of the cycle and finished with four of Toronto's 15 hits.

Starter J.A. Happ struck out eight batters over six innings as the Blue Jays improved their record at Rogers Centre to 7-3.

The Royals (3-13) have lost eight games in a row.

Hernandez and Solarte homered in Toronto's three-run third inning and the Blue Jays pulled ahead to stay with two unearned runs in the fifth. A three-run seventh inning -- highlighted by a Hernandez two-run triple -- gave the Blue Jays some insurance before they piled on in the eighth.

Toronto's Kevin Pillar had three hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The Royals managed eight hits on the day.

Happ (3-1) was steady over his appearance. His only real hiccups were a two-run double to Mike Moustakas in the third inning and a two-run homer to Whit Merrifield in the fifth.

The Toronto southpaw allowed five hits, four earned runs and two walks.

Hernandez reached on an infield single off Royals starter Ian Kennedy (1-2) in the first inning before coming home on a double by Justin Smoak.

In the third, Granderson led off with a walk before Hernandez blasted a 2-1 pitch into the standing room section above the wall in centre field. It was his first home run of the season.

Solarte's blast was also a no-doubter. The solo shot was his fourth homer of the year.

The Blue Jays took advantage of a gaffe by Paulo Orlando in the fifth inning as he lost track of a Randal Grichuk liner while backing up in left field.

The ball hit Orlando's glove and dropped to the turf, allowing Solarte to score from second base. Pinch-hitter Luke Maile made it a two-run game with an RBI single later in the frame.

Kennedy allowed four earned runs, eight hits and three walks over five innings. He had six strikeouts.

Jorge Solar hit his first homer of the season for Kansas City in the eighth inning. Announced attendance was 28,803 and the game took three hours five minutes to play.

Notes: Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin moved to third base once Maile entered the game. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons said Kendrys Morales (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Friday but Josh Donaldson (shoulder) will likely need more time before returning. Donaldson is eligible to be activated Saturday. ... Sweatshirts celebrating the Blue Jays' World Series wins in 1992 and 1993 were given away before the game. ... The Blue Jays reached the 12-win mark in 17 games this season. It took them 32 games to win 12 times last year. ... Toronto will begin a four-game series in New York on Thursday. Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 3.66 ERA) is scheduled to start against Yankees veteran CC Sabathia (0-0, 4.00). ... The Royals are off Thursday and will start a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.