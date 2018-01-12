Blue Jays sign star Josh Donaldson to 1-year, $23M deal: reports
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson celebrates his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during first inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Tuesday, July 5, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 1:58PM EST
TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a US$23 million, one-year contact, a $6 million raise for the 2015 AL MVP.
The 32-year-old three-time all-star, who was eligible for arbitration, becomes the highest paid player on the Jays.
Donaldson rebounded from an injury-slowed 2016 to hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in over 113 games. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.
Donaldson was coming off a $28.65 million, two-year deal. He is eligible for free agency after this season.
Donaldson has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 RBIs over three seasons in Toronto.
Earlier, the Jays announced they have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.
Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9 million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.