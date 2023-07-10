Blue Jays select Canadians O'Halloran, Shaw on Day 2 of MLB draft

The Toronto Blue Jays selected two Canadians on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Toronto took University of Michigan left-hander Connor O'Halloran, from Mississauga, Ont., in the fifth round (157th overall) and outfielder Sam Shaw, from Victoria, in the ninth round (274th overall) on Monday.

The Blue Jays also selected right-hander Landen Maroudis in the fourth round (121st overall), outfielder Jace Bohrofen in the sixth round (184th overall), shortstop Nick Goodwin in the seventh round (214th overall).

Toronto also took outfielder Braden Barry in the eighth round (244th overall) and right-hander Josh Mollerus in the tenth round (304th overall).

The Blue Jays picked up shortstop Arjun Nimmala with their first-round pick (20th overall) on Sunday, in addition to right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown in the third round (89th overall).

The third and final day of the draft, consisting of rounds 11-20, take place Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.