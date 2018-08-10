Blue Jays lose 7-0 against Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith slides safely into third with a triple as Toronto Blue Jays' Richard Urena takes the throw in from left field in the fifth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Friday, August 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 10:04PM EDT
TORONTO - Michael Perez and Ji-Man Choi each hit home runs and Blake Snell pitched five innings of perfect ball as the Tampa Bay Rays cruised to a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Snell (13-5), making just his second start since returning from the disabled list (left shoulder fatigue), struck out six over five innings, but was on a pitch count and pulled from the game in the sixth.
The Blue Jays (52-63) have now dropped four of five games while the Rays (59-57) improved to 10-10 since the all-star break and are now 6-1 against Toronto this season.
Estrada (5-9) went 5 1/3 innings allowing five earned on five hits while striking out six and walking two for Toronto.
The Blue Jays also fell to 14-29 this season when the opposition starts a left-hander.
Perez got the Rays on the board in the third going deep for a two-run home run, the first of his big league career.