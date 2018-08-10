

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Michael Perez and Ji-Man Choi each hit home runs and Blake Snell pitched five innings of perfect ball as the Tampa Bay Rays cruised to a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Snell (13-5), making just his second start since returning from the disabled list (left shoulder fatigue), struck out six over five innings, but was on a pitch count and pulled from the game in the sixth.

The Blue Jays (52-63) have now dropped four of five games while the Rays (59-57) improved to 10-10 since the all-star break and are now 6-1 against Toronto this season.

Estrada (5-9) went 5 1/3 innings allowing five earned on five hits while striking out six and walking two for Toronto.

The Blue Jays also fell to 14-29 this season when the opposition starts a left-hander.

Perez got the Rays on the board in the third going deep for a two-run home run, the first of his big league career.