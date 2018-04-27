Blue Jays lose 6-4 against Rangers at Rogers Centre
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) during first inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Friday, April 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 10:15PM EDT
TORONTO - Ronald Guzman hit a tie-breaking two-run single off Marcus Stroman in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers recovered from blowing a four-run lead to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Friday.
Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and Nomar Mazara drove in a pair of runs as the Rangers (10-17) built up a 4-0 advantage in the first inning before seeing it slip away.
Steve Pearce hit a two-run double and Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak drove in a run apiece for the Blue Jays (14-11).
Smoak had four hits while putting on a display of aggressive base-running throughout the game. He was thrown out on the basepaths twice -- at home plate in the first and at third in the third inning -- and stretched a single into a double in the fifth, thanks to an off-line throw from Gallo in left field.
Mazara had three hits for the Rangers.
Mike Minor (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits over six innings and struck out four for the win. Keone Kela pitched the ninth for his fifth save.