

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Nicholas Castellanos' RBI single in the 11th helped the Detroit Tigers edge the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Centre.

Daniel Stumpf (1-0) picked up the win and Shane Greene provided the save as the Tigers (2-2) earned a split of the series with the Blue Jays (2-2).

Thomas Pannone (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton (0-0) surrendered two hits over five innings while striking out eight in his big league debut. Toronto starters have now pitched 24 shutout innings to begin the season, beating the previous franchise record of eight innings set by Jack Morris in 1992.

In the fifth, Thornton got Mikie Mahtook swinging to record his eighth strikeout of the afternoon setting a new franchise record for strikeouts in a major league debut. The record was previously held by Matthew Boyd and Marc Rzepczynski who each recorded seven strikeouts in their respective debuts.

With Tim Mayza on in relief, Niko Goodrum led off the seventh with a double and later scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Jordy Mercer by Javy Guerra. Jeimer Candelario then singled to left scoring a pair of runs.

Candelario finished the afternoon going 5-for-6 with a pair of RBIs in the win.

Elvis Luciano became the youngest pitcher in Blue Jays history to make an appearance when he came on in relief of Guerra with two out in the seventh. The 19-year-old is also the first player born in the 2000s to appear in a Major League game.

Tigers starter Matt Moore (0-0) went seven innings allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking two.

Toronto responded in the eighth with Joe Jimenez on in relief for the Tigers, Kevin Pillar reached on a single and advanced to third on a ground rule double from Richard Urena. Rowdy Tellez, pinch-hitting for Luke Maile, then took Jimenez 1-1 changeup over the wall in centre field for his first home run of the season tying the game 3-3.

Notes: Urena replaced Freddy Galvis (lower back tightness) at shortstop in the Blue Jays' starting lineup prior to Sunday's series finale with the Tigers. … Blue Jays LHP Clayton Richard (right knee), Monday's scheduled starter, is expected to be placed on the disabled list. RHP Sean Reid-Foley will get the ball as Toronto opens a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. … Sunday's announced attendance was 16,098.