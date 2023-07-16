Blue Jays heating up with 7th win in 8 games, beating Diamondbacks 5-2

Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

Merrifield added a sacrifice fly later in the eighth and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bassitt (9-5) won his second straight decision as the Blue Jays moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41. The 34-year-old right-hander started in place of Kevin Gausman, who was scratched early Saturday because of discomfort in his left side.

Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Nate Pearson worked the seventh, Erik Swanson pitched the eighth and Yimi Garcia finished for his second save in four chances.

Arizona has lost nine of 13.

Gallen (11-4) came in with a record of 7-0 following a Diamondbacks loss, but couldn't extend that streak against Toronto. The right-hander gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Springer's bases-loaded single in the second gave Toronto an early lead, but the Diamondbacks tied it in the fourth when two runs scored on Jake McCarthy's two-out infield single to second base. The Blue Jays challenged the close call at first, but the play stood.

Merrifield promptly restored Toronto's advantage with a leadoff homer in the bottom half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager John Schneider said Gausman felt sore after his final start before the All-Star break on July 8 at Detroit. An MRI showed no structural damage. Gausman is day-to-day.

EARLY HOLE

Arizona 3B Emmanuel Rivera was called for an automatic strike before seeing a pitch from Bassitt in the second. Rivera took three straight balls, then fouled off two pitches before striking out swinging.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.24 ERA) faces Arizona LHP Tommy Henry (5-1, 3.75 ERA) as Toronto goes for the sweep in Sunday's series finale.