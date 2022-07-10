Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton