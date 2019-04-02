Blue Jays bats go quiet as Toronto loses 2-1 against Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during sixth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 11:21PM EDT
TORONTO - Andrew Cashner threw six shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to four with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Toronto, its bats quiet until very late, lost its third in a row. Baltimore (4-1) scored all the runs it needed in the sixth inning.
Rowdy Tellez homered deep to centre to open the ninth and make things interesting. But for the second straight night, a late Jays rally fell just short. Freddy Galvis flied out to end the comeback.
Baltimore outhit Toronto 10-6.
The Jays (2-4) made their news off the field Tuesday with two trades, a big-money contract extension and a player release.
For the second night in a row, the Jays ran into a dialed-in Orioles pitcher. David Hess threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings Monday when Baltimore staved off a late Jays rally to win 6-5.