Blast of winter weather headed for Toronto this week after mild streak
It appears Toronto’s streak of dry, above-seasonal weather will soon come to an end.
A healthy dose of snow is expected to hit the city on Thursday with Environment Canada calling for between five and 10 centimetres of snowfall.
“Be prepared for some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of the weekend,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.
Flurries are expected to begin on Thursday morning but periods of heavy snow likely won’t begin until the afternoon.
Toronto will see a daytime high of 1 C on Thursday and -2 C on Friday, the national weather agency said.
Some flurries and near-normal daytime highs are expected over the long weekend before the temperature inches back up to a high of 4 C on Tuesday.
Toronto has seen unusually warm weather this winter and even broke a temperature record last week when the temperature climbed above 15 C on Friday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Can Trudeau turn things around, or will he pack it in before the next election?
With sagging polling numbers plaguing his federal Liberals, Justin Trudeau is seeming less and less engaged as he struggles through his ninth year in power, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. But can this proud leader turn things around for himself as the ramp-up to the next election begins in earnest?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
New York City schools went online instead of calling a snow day. It didn't go well
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Amid artificial intelligence boom, AI girlfriends and boyfriends are making their mark
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Montreal
Parti Quebecois soaring, but support for sovereignty stays flat
Almost a year and a half after it was widely seen as being near death, the Parti Quebecois is topping provincial polls.
Montreal mom turns 'me time' into special ceramic creations
Montreal mother Dorita Ker turned her love of ceramics into a pottery workshop operating out of her basement.
Head over heels in love, STM renames several Montreal Metro stations (temporarily)
The Montreal Metro has an announcement to make: it's in love...with love, and is renaming some of its stations to reflect its newfound emotions.
London
'I’m out $2,000': Residents still awaiting compensation for vehicle damage due to tainted gas
Nearly three months after two of his vehicles were damaged by tainted gasoline, John Bartolotto is still awaiting compensation.
Council approves McDonald’s drive-thru in Thames River floodplain — but not everyone’s lovin’ it
A proposed commercial development in northeast London drew dire warnings from its opponents on Tuesday.
-
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board announced the PA Day initially scheduled for April 19 will be moved up to coincide with the solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury police officer demoted last year has been charged, suspended again
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges.
-
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
-
Ottawa
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
The cold temperatures have finally landed in Ottawa, as it feels like -19 with the wind chill this Wednesday morning.
-
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
Windsor
'I was really scared': Windsor, Ont. woman recounts harrowing home invasion
A young Windsor woman is sharing the details of a break in at her home, including the moments she said she thought might be her last.
-
Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean Windsorites have to love the upcoming forecast, as a brief burst of winter weather is expected in the region on Thursday.
-
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
Barrie
Heavy snow in the forecast for Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow on Thursday for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
South Simcoe Police Officers will spread Valentine's love with the fifth annual Caring with Cards and Carnations campaign.
-
Barrie police say officers made an unusual discovery while investigating an alleged break-in at a home on Monday evening.
Atlantic
-
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
-
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
Calgary
Parks Canada more than halfway through creating wildfire safety barrier
There's a big logging operation underway just west of Lake Louise. Parks Canada is a little past halfway through creating a safety barrier meant to stop wildfires from going too far and to give fire crews a place to stand and fight.
-
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
Winnipeg
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
A major pipe leak is the cause of a sewage spill into the Red River at the Fort Garry Bridge.
Vancouver
Online vs. offline dating: New B.C. research shows how you meet impacts who you meet
A new study out of B.C. is shedding light on how online dating is impacting not only how people meet – but who they end up with.
-
Conor Garland scored twice, Dakota Joshua added a goal and two assists, and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the depleted Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid was keen to lend a helping hand on Tuesday.
-
