Black bears sighted approaching residents' backyards in Caledon, Ont.
This year, nuisance bears have forced trail closures in Alberta, ripped through screen doors to steal food inside Ontario cabins, settled for eating cake out of the garbage near Ottawa, and one cub broke into a parked car in Manitoba. A black bear looks up from rifling through the garbage in the front yard of a home in Juneau, Alaska, on July 6, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo, Becky Bohrer
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 5:11PM EDT
CALEDON, Ont. -- Provincial police are warning residents in the Caledon, Ont., area to be on the lookout for bears.
Police say they received three reports of a black bear being spotted near the McGuire Trail during a one-hour period on Thursday afternoon.
They say the bear, described as a cub weighing approximately 225 kilograms, was seen approaching decks in residents' backyards.
OPP say it ran when it saw people.
They are urging residents to exercise caution if they spot a black bear and report it to police.
Police say if the bear is seen trying to enter a home, stalking a person or killing pets or livestock, the witness should call 911.