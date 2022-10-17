Bivalent COVID-19 booster available starting today for Ontarians age 12 and up
Starting today, Ontarians age 12 and up can get the bivalent COVID-19 shot.
Those interested in receiving this vaccine, which targets the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, must have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
Most Ontarians under the age of 65 are advised to receive their booster dose at the recommended six-month interval, however people can choose to book their next appointment three months after their last shot.
Appointments can be booked online through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through their public health unit, at Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, and at participating health-care providers and pharmacies.
On Oct. 7, Health Canada approved this second bivalent booster, which is an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, for those 12 years of age and older. Ontario received its first shipments of the Pfizer bivalent booster, which the province said is “particularly important for high-risk individuals,” from the federal government just last week.
- RELATED: BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies, study suggests
The province is also urging people to stay up-to-date with their vaccines as we enter respiratory illness season by getting their flu shot, which will be available starting on Nov. 1 through health-care providers, public health units, and at participating pharmacies. The flu shot can be safely administered at the same time or at any time before or after COVID-19 vaccine to those five years old and up.
“We are entering into the fall season where traditionally we see a rise in cases of respiratory illness, including COVID-19,” Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in an Oct. 13 release.
“Vaccines improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms. We recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose, and get an annual flu shot when it becomes available.”
A health care provider places a bandage on the injection site of a young patient, who just received a vaccine.
The provincial government is advising anyone who feels sick to stay home. They’re also reminding people continue to practise good hand hygiene.
Anyone with questions about eligibility should speak with their health-care provider or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Residents can also visit the VaxFacts Clinic to speak with a Scarborough Health Network doctor or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a registered nurse.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
Long COVID has led to greater use of strained hospitals, and it could get worse: study
The impact of long COVID-19 on already-strained hospital systems is significant, with patients who were adversely affected by the disease spending extended time in hospital and using emergency resources that are few and far between, according to a new study published Monday.
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022
The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
Montreal
-
Slain Granby girl's family is suing youth protection and school service centre
The Youth Protection Branch (DPJ) and the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) du Val-des-Cerfs are the target of a lawsuit for more than $3 million by the family of the Granby girl, several media outlets report.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating fires at commercial building and daycare
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occured within hours of each other.
-
Five men charged in Laval in connection with restaurant extorsion ring
Laval police (SPL) have arrested five men who are facing arson and assault charges in connection with a string of violence against restaurant owners.
London
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
-
Oxford Street delays expected in London
Drivers could see slow downs on Oxford Street starting Monday. Temporary lane restrictions are in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. just west of Wharncliffe Road to allow for private utility work.
-
All clear given after 'barricaded person ' in Lucknow
Nearby residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident.
Kitchener
-
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
-
Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
From the body of a missing Kitchener woman found in B.C to a fire at a Kitchener encampment. Here are the top stories of the week from CTV Kitchener.
-
Man with knife approaches person in Petersburg, later arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say had a knife and approached someone sitting in their car.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
-
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor, police officials testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will hear today first-hand testimony about February's 'Freedom Convoy' protest from top City of Ottawa officials, including the mayor.
-
Ford ‘very disappointed’ Ottawa candidates won’t use strong mayor powers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s disappointed that Ottawa’s leading mayoral candidates are promising not to use “strong mayor” powers the province instituted last month.
-
Nokia to unveil plans to expand footprint in Ottawa
Federal and provincial officials are scheduled to attend Nokia's announcement to expand its footprint in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
-
$100,000 accidental fire in Essex
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a house fire in Essex. Crews were on scene around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Erie Road after working smoke alarms alerted the home owners.
-
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
Barrie
-
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
-
Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train
A scary crash involving a vehicle and a GO train in Barrie resulted in only minor injuries.
-
Atlantic
-
'To see this was mind-blowing': Halifax residents shaken by police chase through quiet neighbourhood
A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.
-
Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to monument for fallen officers
Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax for the 40th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Northeast blaze destroys 1 house, damages neighbouring properties
An early morning fire in a developing northeast Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one house and severely damaged two others.
-
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
-
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Crash on Portage Avenue sends one person to hospital
A single-car crash on Portage Avenue has sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver
-
B.C. municipal election 2022: Changing leadership is much easier than changing direction
With dozens of incumbent mayors losing their bid to hold on to their jobs, most notably in British Columbia’s largest cities, voters were clearly hungry for change at their city halls.
-
Outgoing mayor's city-owned SUV returned with 'significant' damage, Surrey councillor says
After losing his bid for re-election, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum dropped off his badly damaged, city-owned vehicle at the public works yard, according to one city councillor.
-
Surrey police transition can't be stopped by city alone, board says
The chief of the Surrey Police Service and the board's executive director are both saying Mayor-elect Brenda Locke won’t be able to deliver on her promise to keep the RCMP in the city.
Edmonton
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
-
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.