Bivalent booster appointments can now be booked in Ontario for kids ages 5 and up

Ontarians can now book appointments for kids five years and older to receive a bivalent COVID-19 shot.

On Dec. 9, Health Canada approved the booster, which is an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, for those 5 years of age and older.

Those interested in receiving this vaccine, which targets the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, must have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

Most Ontarians under the age of 65 are advised to receive their booster dose at the recommended six-month interval, however people can choose to book their next appointment three months after their last shot.

Appointments can be booked online through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through their public health unit, at Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, and at participating health-care providers and pharmacies.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 and its variants,” Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement issued by the province Thursday.

“I recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose and get an annual flu shot.”

Appointments to receive a flu shot can be made through Toronto Public Health’s appointment booking system. The flu shot can be safely administered at the same time or at any time before or after COVID-19 vaccine to those five years old and up, the province says.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the province advises speaking to your health-care provider or calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Residents can also visit the VaxFacts Clinic to speak with a Scarborough Health Network doctor or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a registered nurse.