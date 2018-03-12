

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Passengers using the ferry to get to Billy Bishop Airport will now have their bags swabbed for chemicals as part of the airport’s additional security measures.

As of March 12, enhanced security regulations will be put in place at the ferry terminal prior to passengers boarding the boat, which would transport them to Billy Bishop Airport. Ports Toronto says staff will conduct random screen tests in which they swab the exterior of a passenger’s bags. These swabs will be analyzed using a portable detection device.

“There are no x-rays, no metal detectors, there is none of that. It’s just a swabbing of personal items for chemicals and substances that could be associated with explosive devices,” Deborah Wilson, vice president of Ports Toronto, told CTV News Toronto.

Though it only takes about two minutes to get to the airport from the port, only about 10 per cent of people who travel to Billy Bishop Airport use the ferry, which operates every 15 minutes.

Other travellers opt to use the pedestrian tunnel that opened in July 2015.

Ports Toronto said these new security measures will not impact the time it takes passengers to get to the airport.

The security measures were recommended by Transport under the Domestic Ferry Security Regulations.

Once passengers arrive at the airport, they will still need to proceed through the regular security checkpoints.